1. Herding Hill Farm, Haltwhistle

Herding Hill Farm is an AA award-winning, Visit England 5-star touring, camping & glamping. Located in an idyllic spot, just one mile from Hadrian's Wall. As well as touring and tent pitches, there are heated Wigwam cabins (some with hot tubs), a luxury 6-berth lodge with hot tub, Lotus Belle Tents and Tentipi Tents. A BBQ hut is also available to hire and there is an on-site shop.

Photo: Herding Hill Farm