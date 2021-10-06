Views sought over proposals to extend Seaton Carew water park and Headland paddling pool

Seaton Carew's water park in the children's play area on The Front has proved very popular since opening in July 2018. Picture by FRANK REID

A survey has been launched by Hartlepool Borough Council in relation to Seaton Water Park and the Block Sands Paddling Pool at the Headland.

The Water Park, on The Front at Seaton Carew, opened in July 2018 as part of wider improvements.

It is currently open from May 1 to September 30 each year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the council says it has proved very popular with families and it is consulting on a suggestion to keep it open until October 31 annually.

The local authority stated: “This would cover the October half term holidays.

"We would like to know what you think about this proposal and whether you would be likely to use the Water Park during this extended opening period through October.”

It has also been proposed to trial extending the opening times of the Headland paddling pool at Block Sands.

It currently opens from July 16 to September 6, but the council is asking for the public’s views on extending it to cover May Half Term (Whit Week) by also opening the pool between May 23 and 31.

The survey consists of seven multiple choice questions including whether respondents use play facilities and what they think of the proposed extension times.

Open now it runs until Sunday, October 31 and can be found at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Extendedopening-Waterpark.

Anyone with any queries about the survey can also contact council officer Debbie Kershaw on (01429) 523412.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.