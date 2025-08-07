Visitors to Hartlepool’s National Museum of the Royal Navy were transported to South Asia with a special festival.

The museum celebrated South Asian Heritage Month by showcasing that part of the world’s culture in a day of music, dance, food and history.

The Georgian Quay was bustling with stalls and activities including the art of Henna painting, paper boat making, and trying different Indian foods. Visitors could also try on different colourful Saris and take part in dance classes.

Museum bosses slashed prices for the day by allowing children free entry.

A Mumbai food stall at the National Museum of the Royal Navy's South Asian Festival.

HMS Trncomalee, berthed at the museum, was the last Royal Navy ship to be built in India, and everything from her figurehead to the very wood she was built from has strong links to South Asia.

The festival was organised in partnership with the Link Project and members of the South Asian community in Hartlepool and supported Hartlepool Borough Council and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.