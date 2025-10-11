Pumpkin can have benefits for your dog 🎃

Pumpkins are a popular part of Halloween.

Households around the UK will be carving pumpkins and tucking into pumpkin pie.

Anna Robertson, Vet Nurse at Butternut Box explains the benefits of pumpkin for our dogs and how they can eat it safely.

Halloween is nearly around the corner, and autumn is in full swing, with many of us carving pumpkins or tucking into a pumpkin pie.

Our four-legged friends are members of the family, but what happens if they accidentally eat some pumpkin this autumn?

Pumpkin is not just enjoyed by humans. Anna Robertson, Vet Nurse at Butternut Box said: "Pumpkin has gained significant popularity as a dog food ingredient, particularly during autumn months, but it's important to understand what it can and cannot do nutritionally.”

Anna outlines whether pumpkin is safe for our dogs and advises on how to introduce it safely to your pets this Halloween.

Our dogs can also enjoy pumpkin this autumn - this is how to introduce it into their diet safely. | Pexels, Nikola Čedíková

Is pumpkin good for dogs?

Pumpkin can offer some benefits to dogs as it contains a variety of nutrients, including fibre and beta-carotene. It may also act as a prebiotic and support digestive health. However, it should not be used alone to address underlying issues.

Anna said: "Seasonal ingredients like pumpkin can be part of keeping mealtimes interesting for dogs, but they work best when incorporated thoughtfully into an already solid nutritional foundation rather than being viewed as essential supplements.

“While the fibre content can support mild digestive upsets, pumpkin should be a supplementary aid and won’t address underlying digestive issues, food sensitivities, or serious gastrointestinal problems. Dogs with persistent digestive concerns should always be evaluated by a veterinarian rather than relying on home remedies alone.”

How to safely introduce pumpkin into your dog’s diet?

If you want to safely introduce pumpkin into your dog’s diet, plain cooked pumpkin is the only safe option. Do not feed your dogs raw pumpkin, pumpkin pie filling, or pumpkin spice, as this can be hard for your dogs to digest and may cause discomfort.

Five tips for safely feeding your dog pumpkin

Choose plain pumpkin only

Feed your dog fresh pumpkin that you have cooked or pureed yourself.

Appropriate portions

To avoid any stomach upset, one tablespoon of pumpkin should be enough for your dog. Anna recommends that pumpkin should never be more than 10% of your dog’s daily intake.

Gradual introduction

Introduce pumpkin gradually to see how your dog tolerates it, as some dogs may experience digestive upset even from plain pumpkin.

Maintain balanced nutrition

Dogs need a balanced, nutritious diet. Pumpkin can be used as a supplement, but should not replace this.

Anna advises dog owners to follow these five safety rules:

Never use pumpkin pie filling or spiced pumpkin products

Remove all seeds and tough skin portions

Avoid raw pumpkin due to digestive difficulty

Don't exceed recommended portions

Monitor for any adverse reactions

Anna said: "Raw pumpkin can be difficult to digest and may cause choking, particularly in the tough skin and stem areas. Seeds should always be removed as they can cause intestinal blockages.

"Perhaps most importantly, owners should avoid using pumpkin as a substitute for veterinary care. If a dog has ongoing digestive issues, changes in appetite, or other health concerns, these require professional evaluation regardless of any dietary additions."

You can find out more about how to keep your dog safe in autumn at RSPCA.