This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

In some cases, exposure to blue-green algae can be fatal or cause serious long-term health problems 🐶

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blue-green algae is a toxic substance commonly found in still or slow-moving freshwater during warmer months.

In some cases, exposure to blue-algae can be fatal.

Sean McCormack, Head Vet at Tails explains how to identify blue-green algae and why it’s so dangerous.

With the warm weather, many of us are heading outside with our dogs to make the most of the sunshine.

While it might be tempting to let your dog cool down in a nearby lake or stream, it’s important to be aware of the potential risks associated with freshwater environments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blue-green algae, is a toxic substance that is commonly found in still or slow-moving freshwater during warmer months and has been responsible for numerous dog fatalities in recent years.

In response to these dangers, Sean McCormack, Head Vet at Tails.com , explains how to identify blue-green algae, symptoms of blue-green algae poisoning and why it poses such a serious health risk to dogs.

What is blue-green algae?

Blue-green algae is a type of bacteria known as cyanobacteria. In many cases, it isn’t visible to the naked eye, however, when blue-green algae blooms and forms clumps. It can often be recognised by the water taking on a distinctive pea-green, soup-like appearance.

If you come across water affected by blue-green algae, it is generally best to avoid contact, for both people and pets. While not all blue-green algae is toxic, certain strains can produce harmful substances that may cause skin irritation, nausea, vomiting, or more serious health issues if ingested or inhaled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why is it dangerous to dogs?

While it may not look particularly threatening, blue-green algae can be extremely toxic to dogs if they swim in it or drink contaminated water.

This is due to the harmful toxins produced by blue-green algae blooms, which can interfere with a dog’s liver function.

In some cases, exposure to the bacteria can be fatal, or cause serious long-term health problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re planning to take your dog swimming or walking near open water this summer, it’s important to stay vigilant. Avoid letting them come into contact with any water that may look suspicious.

Even if you're unsure whether the green substance is blue-green algae, it’s better to be cautious than risk your dog’s health.

For a safer alternative, consider visiting a dog-friendly swimming pool or lido where the water is regularly checked and treated, allowing your dog to enjoy a splash without the added risk.

What are the signs and symptoms of blue-green algae poisoning in dogs?

When dogs come into contact with blue-green algae, they may display some of the same symptoms as humans, such as vomiting. However, the effects on dogs can be significantly more severe.

The most common symptoms include:

Vomiting

Loss of appetite

Diarrhoea

Seizures or fitting

Weakness, collapse, or unconsciousness

Disorientation or confusion

Excessive drooling

Difficulty breathing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more owners turning to subscription dog food services for convenience and bespoke nutrition, Tails.com has 75% off your first box, with recipes tailored to your dog’s age, breed and preferences.

👉 Explore these options and choose the best plan for your dog 🐶

What should you do if your dog has came into contact with blue-green algae?

If you suspect your dog has come into contact with blue-green algae or ingested contaminated water, it’s vital that you seek care from your vet immediately, as poisoning in dogs can be fatal.

Blue-green algae can cause fatal liver failure, so prevention is always the best approach. If you suspect a body of water may be contaminated, avoid it altogether to protect your pet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have a pet story to share with us, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.