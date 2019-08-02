Pointless Celebrities: watch famous faces test their knowledge on BBC One tonight
General knowledge quizzes have long been a popular past-time.
While many people head to their local pub for a round of questions or two, such is the popularity of a good quiz that some folk now turn to the telly to put their brain power to the test - with quiz show Pointless among one of the favourites.
A celebrity line-up
The BBC quiz show, presented by Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman, typically welcomes guests from the general public to take part.
Teams of two contestants are tasked with answering a series of general knowledge questions and must try to come up with a correct yet obscure answer that nobody else could think of.
All questions on the show are factual in nature and are asked to a panel of 100 individuals in a pre-conducted survey.
The aim of the game for contestants is to find the correct answers that were given by as few participants as possible - with 'pointless' being the ones to find. Every pointless answer found increases the final jackpot by £250.
Unlike most quiz shows, the aim of the game in Pointless is to score as few points as possible to be eligible to compete for the show's jackpot.
In tonight's (3 Aug) episode, a host of celebrity faces will be taking on the quiz as part of a special family edition of the series.
The famous contestants set to battle it out for victory include Vanesa Feltz, Ben Ofoedu, Shaun Ryder, Joanne Ryde, Les Dennis, Steph O'Neil, Paul Chowdhry and Darshan Chowdhry.
When is it on TV?
Pointless Celebrities will air on BBC One tonight (3 Aug) at 7.45pm.