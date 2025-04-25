Here's where you can pick up some gorgeous vegan-friendly footwear for the summer months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’re looking for footwear that is a little bit different for the warmer months, or something comfortable to wear around the house then you need to check out Heavenly Feet.

Heavenly Feet’s vegan-friendly collection offers a range comfortable and affordable essentials.

Priced from just £14.95, styles such as the comfortable and chic Alessia clogs, the Prue sandal and Harmony Bee – being my particular favourite - are perfect for making yourself feel special, and they’re extremely long-lasting too.

There is also a vast array of boots for the winter months.

The full selection is available exclusively on the website at: www.heavenlyfeet.co.uk.