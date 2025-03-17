Hotel Chocolat to open a new concept store and Velvetiser Café in time for Easter at Durham, Arnison Centre.

Chocolate fans are in for a cocoa powered treat as Hotel Chocolat, the luxury cacao grower and chocolatier, announces the opening of its latest concept store located in Durham, Arnison Retail Park - just in time for Easter.

Opening on Monday, March 31, this new location will be home to the beloved Velvetiser Café, serving the iconic Velvetised™ drinking chocolate alongside other hot drinks.

Hotel Chocolat’s Durham store opening hours are Monday – Friday 9am – 8pm, Saturday 9am – 7pm and Sunday 10am – 5pm.Guests can explore a wide range of customisable combinations, choosing from 18 different Velvetised flavours served hot, over ice, or as a Choc Shake.

The drinks can be tailored with dairy milk or plant-based alternatives, along with an array of delicious toppings for that perfect personal touch.

Velvetiser Café

The space occupies a prominent 5,104 sq ft unit and offers a welcoming space for 74 guests, allowing the Durham community to sit in, relax and enjoy their time while browsing a select range of Hotel Chocolat’s renowned selection of premium chocolates.

The team can also help customers find their chocolate ‘Love Match’ based on their preferred flavour profiles including smooth pralines, patisserie-inspired flavours or something tipsy which packs a punch.

Commenting on the new store, Hotel Chocolat’s, Omnichannel Director, Frankie Haynes, said: "We’re thrilled to bring the Hotel Chocolat experience to Durham, Arnison Centre. Our new Velvetiser Café is designed to offer a relaxing space where people can enjoy our signature drinks and treats at a leisurely pace.

"The Durham store marks another step in our expansion, and we’re excited to continue offering more of these delightful, out-of-town experiences across the country in the coming years."

For eager shoppers keen to get a first glimpse of the new store, Hotel Chocolat will be offering surprise and delight moments to customers who purchase on opening day, as well as 20% off the Velvetiser Cafe for VIP.ME members, the chocolatier’s member club, which is free to join.

To find your nearest Hotel Chocolat store and to find our store opening times, please visit the website.