M&S reveal 2022 Beauty Advent Calendar
The hotly anticipated M&S Beauty Advent Calendar is back!
Available in-store and online from today, this carefully curated edit of 25 products has been created with beauty lovers in mind, making the perfect treat for yourself or for a loved one ahead of the festive period.
Filled with beauty treats worth £300, the Advent Calendar is just £40 when you spend 30 on Clothing, Home & Beauty instore or online.
This carefully curated edit of 25 products has been created with beauty lovers in mind, making the perfect treat for yourself or for your loved ones ahead of the festive period. Designed with reusability and affordability at the heart, this year’s Beauty Advent Calendar features a mirrored box design, ideal for storing all your favourite beauty products.
Including everything you need to look and feel your best this Christmas, the Beauty Advent Calendar is the perfect way to test and try the very best of M&S Beauty, with a selection of incredible third-party brands alongside bestselling M&S own-brand products.
his year’s Beauty Advent Calendar contains the following:
SKINCARE
Origins Checks & Balances Frothy Face Wash
This Works In Transit Camera Close-Up Moisturiser
Emma Hardie Midas Touch Revitalising Cream
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel
NUXE Merveillance Lift Powder Cream
Lumene Nordic-C Sleeping Cream
REN Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream
PRAI Beauty Ageless Eye Tight Uplift Serum
Ultrasun Lip Protection & Care SPF 30
BATH & BODY
Apothecary Meditate Body Wash
L’Occitane Dry Skin Hand Cream
Fragrance Society Hand & Nail Cream
MAKE UP
Clinique High Impact Mascara
Eyeko Limitless Long-Wear Pencil Eyeliner
Autograph Colour Balm Lip Shine in Peach
NAILS
Nails INC Be Your Inc.redible Self (in two shades)
FRAGRANCE
Discover Warm Neroli Eau De Toilette
Shay & Blue Black Tulip
HAIR
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo
Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Deep Conditioning Treatment
Philip Kingsley Body Building Weightless Shampoo
Philip Kingsley Body Building Weightless Conditioner
Aveda Botanical Repair Intensive Strengthening Masque
Percy & Reed Turn Up The Volume Volumising Mousse.