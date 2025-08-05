Now's the time to get your hands on vegan-friendly trainers and sandals with a summer vibe from Heavenly Feet

The new Madison range comes in six colourways including summer hues such as orange, apple green and excitingly, metallics!

With Google searches for ‘retro trainers’ increasing by 30% in the last month, it is the perfect time to get hold of vegan-friendly Heavenly Feet’s brand new range of retro inspired footwear.

And priced at £34.95 they won’t break the bank.

You can see the full Madison range by clicking here.

Along with the trainers there is also now a great sale on sandals, perfect for the next heatwave heading our way. And I can guarantee from previous years that they are the comfiest sandals you’ll ever wear and have got plenty of life in them.

Heavenly Feet was born 15 years ago from one simple obsession: to create beautiful women's footwear and ultimate comfort.

A spokesman said: “We began by building a team who are passionate about getting that perfect fit and achieving our goal of footwear that had ultimate levels of comfort. We always knew we wanted to design all our footwear right here in the UK and our team now has over 100 years experience in crafting footwear that fits better than everything else.”

Adding: “Once we had combined our comfort and style mission into one package, we began our journey towards producing vegan friendly products and turning our attention to our environmental impact.

“All of our products are now vegan friendly and we are moving towards recycled packaging, compostable shipping bags and using green electricity at our head office.”