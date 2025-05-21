The rise of the Craft Destash Movement in the UK

The concept came from the US and I was one of the first to make it a thing here in the North East, holding our first destash three years ago and they've gone from strength to strength.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We've been holding events @ Castle Eden Village Hall for a good while now and our most successful is our CRAFT DESTASH MARKETS.

Driven by their passion for craft, Crafters are renowned from accumulating a huge amount of craft materials and equipment during their crafting journey, trying new genres and the latest releases. This accumlation of craft treasure is knows as a 'Craft Stash'. Can cover anything from making cards to woodworking!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My mission was borne from closing my craft shop 'handmadebyhells' I'd had in Wingate for 13 years in 2021.

Huge amount of craft surplus and craft treasure to be had at a destach event

Despite closing down sales I was still left with a huge amount of stock and I was looking at a way to sell it face to face with low overhead costs, I approached our local Castle Eden Village Hall and they were very enthusiastic holding a series of indoor markets there, to keep my costs down I decided to share the space with other crafters who were keen to move on things they no longer needed/wanted and effectively turn their supplies into cash or swap for something for a different craft/project.

Other businesses also join us from time to time. At any one desatch there could be, Papercraft, sewing, fabrics, jewellery making, trimmings, wool, yarns, sublimation & a whole host of crafting treasure at absolute CHEAPEST CLEARANCE prices.

Sadly many independent speciality craft shops have become unsustainable given the the rise of the supermarkets, high street and budget online brands also selling craft supplies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shops like mine, where also a meeting place, catch up and a discussion of ideas, the social aspect (together with the hands-on tactile appeal of shopping) is why these events are so hugely popular now. Many come in groups or arrange meet ups for cake and a chat.

Just a example of the sort of items and bargains you will see at one of our Destash events. Ribbon Just 50p bundle and any 4 for £1

The local W.I. ladies do a pop-up cafe onsite with tasty homemade treats and a cuppa, all for a very affordable price. They both do me an excellent service in running this little cafe as well as giving them a very valuable income stream to assist them with their own plans.

All our events there are Free entry as well as Dog Friendly, super to fuss the puppers as well as it bringing the punters in as the venue is surrounded by beautiful walks and a Gastro Pub over the road, the Castle Eden Inn.

We have set just four dates this year, April, May so far with only two remaining, 7th & 8th May. It will be an all weekender! all trading 10am-2pm, the first is Sunday, April 27, May 18 and we have a weekender on June 7 & 8. Very exciting indeed. All sellers must prebook their selling space but buyers just need turn up, no tickets required.

If you'd like to sell at one of our upcoming events or just like more details as a visitor, please get in touch with Helen at handmadebyhells T: 07766130213