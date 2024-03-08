What changes and improvements customers can expect in Hartlepool Tesco Extra store revamp
The Tesco Extra, in Belle Vue Way, is currently undergoing a “full refresh” of the store, petrol station and car park.
Work is due to continue for around three months.
Changes include new fridges and freezers being installed, improvements to the store layout and the public toilets plus a new Tesco Mobile phone shop.
Work is expected to finish in June. The store’s petrol station has also been closed for several weeks while it undergoes an upgrade.
A Tesco spokesperson said: “We have begun a full refresh of our Hartlepool Extra store to provide an improved shopping environment and additional services for our customers.
"We look forward to completing the works in the summer.”
Retrospective planning permission has also been granted by Hartlepool Borough Council for an LCD media screen to the western boundary of the car park and four flag pole signs.