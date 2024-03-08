Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tesco Extra, in Belle Vue Way, is currently undergoing a “full refresh” of the store, petrol station and car park.

Work is due to continue for around three months.

Changes include new fridges and freezers being installed, improvements to the store layout and the public toilets plus a new Tesco Mobile phone shop.

Tesco Extra, in Belle Vue Way, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Work is expected to finish in June. The store’s petrol station has also been closed for several weeks while it undergoes an upgrade.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We have begun a full refresh of our Hartlepool Extra store to provide an improved shopping environment and additional services for our customers.

"We look forward to completing the works in the summer.”