An upcoming retail parade in Wynyard has broken ground just three months after marketing of the site began.

Roseberry Place, which is on Hanzard Drive, Wynyard, has begun development, with completion on the first phase expected in the autumn of 2025.

The development, comprising nine units set over two storeys, has space for a range of retailers, salons, professional services and healthcare providers and is designed to provide local residents with a wealth of community facilities.

The 17,000 sq ft development has received significant interest from a range of national and regional operators.

How the Roseberry Place retail parade will eventually look.

It is expected that more than 30 jobs will be created once the units have been occupied in addition to 35 jobs during the construction phase.

The site is being marketed by Northern specialist property firm, Bradley Hall, via its local office in Tees Valley along with the landlord, Wynyard Park.

Joseph I’Anson, director of Bradley Hall Tees Valley, said: “We’re really glad that Roseberry Place has got off the ground so quickly and our client is so proactive with the scheme.

“We’re glad that lettings are now progressing with a variety of national and established regional operators.

Work has begun on Roseberry Place retail parade.

“This will be a very welcome addition to Wynyard, which is undergoing a significant expansion, with 800 homes currently under construction, increasing the local population to over 10,000 within a five-mile radius of the site.”

Roseberry Place is just off the A689, with about 20,000 cars passing by each day.

Wynyard Park has been granted garden village status due to the high quality and landscape led design and Roseberry Place will be designed to blend into the surrounding architecture.