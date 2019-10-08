Start with small steps and avoid drastic action to improve your health

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Take weight loss for example, people think they need to exercise for hours every day, cut out all carbs and sugar, low calories, don’t eat after 8pm, swallow magic weight loss pills, zero alcohol.

But actually, the biggest mistake people make is that they try and change too much too quickly.

Big changes are not sustainable. Yes, you may be able to go all at it for a couple of weeks, but then it all falls apart.

It doesn’t matter what your goal is or what you’re trying to achieve in life, actions become second nature more quickly, more easily when they are simple.

That’s why we have so many successful clients with our 14-Day Shred (our online weight loss programme).

We don’t ask them to starve themselves, we don’t ask them to workout for hours every day, we simply give them small tasks to perform consistently over the two-week course.

All we ask them to do is:

Follow the meal plans (all of the meals use fresh ingredients and take under 20 minutes to make)

Get in 10,000 steps a day Complete a 10-miniute workout every day Drink 2.5-3 litre of water a day Log their calories using My Fitness Pal

Those are small sustainable changes that they can build into their lifestyle. They don’t take up too much of their time and they are easy to follow, but those small changes have a massive effect on their health and weight loss when they are done consistently.

That’s why we have had some fantastic results in the course that we finished last week (you can read some of the results below).

After two weeks of being consistent with the tasks they all feel healthier, fitter and more energetic and it gives them the desire to make these good habits a part of their lifestyle going forwards.

I am confident that they will continue with their good habits, and won’t fall apart!

Here’s some of the latest results …

“Weighed myself this morning and I’ve lost 9lbs. I’ve also lost 11cm (4.3 inches) from my waist, 4cm (1.5 inches) from my thighs and 1cm from my arms … I’m over the moon with that. Definitely feeling better and more focused. Thanks for a great plan!” – Phillipa

“Under 15st for the first time in a while, I've lost about half a stone” – Richie Parker

“I've really enjoyed doing this re-boot. Just weighed myself and I've lost 6lbs so chuffed with that. My clothes feel looser, my resting heart rate has gone from 61 to 54 and I generally feel much better in myself. Definitely going to keep going” – Jackie

“6lb 10oz for me, so almost half a stone. An inch and a half off my waist and feeling much fitter. Going to keep eating this way as some really good meals. Thanks Graham Low and everyone else in the group. It’s been a great 2 weeks.” – Derek

“I’ve lost 7lb and feel so much better for it!! Well done and thank you for the motivation everyone!!” – Emily

“I’ve lost 7lb and feel so much better. So pleased I did it! Well done to everyone xxx” – Amy

“Ive lost 7lbs in weight, 2 inch of my waist, 0.5 inch off my thighs and 1 inch off my arms. I’m well pleased with that. Thank you for all the support from everyone in the group and the motivation Graham Low.” – Adele

“I’ve lost 4 pounds and and feel so much healthier with lots more energy. Can tell a difference in my clothes and on before/after photos. X” – Andrea

We don't have a set date for our next 14-Day Shred but it will be before December, so that you can go into the Christmas period in the best shape possible.