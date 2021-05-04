Jobs boost at Hartlepool holiday park as part of £265,000 'staycation' revamp

Crimdon Dene Holiday Park

Crimdon Dene Holiday Park is getting the investment as part of a £70m investment nationally by its Parkdean Resorts owner.

The site welcomed almost 16,000 visitors last year and the £265,000 revamp will see the park get two new caravans with 13 more upgraded caravans being introduced.

Almost 100 staff are employed during the season season at Crimdon Dene and the park currently has vacancies for seasonal roles in sales, food and beverage, and housekeeping.

Steve Richards, chief executive of Parkdean Resorts, said: “Despite the most challenging of years, we’re continuing to invest in our parks, creating an even better experience for holidaymakers and holiday home owners in 2021.

"With industry-leading COVID-safe standards, we’re looking forward to welcoming people back safely, to enjoy everything our parks, and the surrounding areas, have to offer.”

He added: “We know how reliant the local economy is on tourism and we’re confident that we can help the region recover by welcoming holidaymakers to enjoy a well-deserved staycation in County Durham.”

Parkdean Resorts is the UK’s largest operator of caravan, lodge, cabin, glamping and camping holiday resorts and was named Best UK Family Holiday Company, and Best UK Holiday Parks and Lodges Company at the British Travel Awards 2020.

The company, while declining to release the number of job opportunities locally. says it expects to hire 6,500 seasonal staff nationally for this summer.

During last year – particularly for areas like County Durham whose local economy is heavily reliant on tourism – Parkdean topped all furlough payments up to 100% during lockdowns, donated tens of thousands of pounds worth of provisions to local food banks and provided free accommodation for more than 100 NHS key workers at four holiday parks.

In response to increased demand for staycations last summer, once lockdown lifted, the company hired record numbers of seasonal staff, and aims to recruit more seasonal workers this year as it prepares to bounce back again for the holiday season.