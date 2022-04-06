'An essential utility for life and work' - MP praises broadband upgrade

Easington MP Grahame Morris’ comment came after he toured one of Virgin Media O2’s site in the town to mark the telecoms company’s network expansion across County Durham.

As part of the tour he meet engineers and teams laying the new fibre optic connections – bringing average top speeds of 1,130Mbps – to tens of thousands of additional people in the area.

The build is taking place as part of the business’ Project Lightning network expansion programme, expanding its network to bring ultrafast broadband, TV and phone services to more residents and small businesses across Country Durham.

Grahame Morris MP, second right, with Virgin Media O2 staff.

In the last six years, the business has invested more than £24m to connect 42,000 premises to the local network.

Mr Morris said: “Access to ultrafast broadband is an essential utility for life and work. I welcome Virgin Media O2’s significant investment in Peterlee.

"Thank you to the engineers and team on the ground for meeting with me and for their work in all weathers to deliver new infrastructure in our area.

"I hope in the months and years ahead, this next generation broadband will be rolled out across the constituency and become the standard.”

Bex Appleton, head of build in the North East at Virgin Media O2, said: “After a whirlwind few years delivering at pace in County Durham, we’re still connecting thousands more homes to our ultrafast network.