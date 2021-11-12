Hartlepool included in £32million broadband boost with new ultra-fast network

Hartlepool and Redcar have been named as the next towns in the UK for the roll out of a new ultra-fast full fibre broadband network from platform provider CityFibre.

It is set to invest £32million in a new network promising near limitless bandwidth and ultra-reliable connections within reach of every home and business.

As well as providing faster home internet for entertainment, network providers say full fibre also allows businesses to improve their productivity and will contribute to plans to level up the region’s economy.

Left to right: Steph Carter-Smith, Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen in Hartlepool.

The investment has been welcomed by Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen.

Mayor Houchen said: “I’m delighted CityFibre is investing tens of millions of pounds as part of their plans to deliver full fibre broadband to local people and businesses across the Tees Valley.

"It’s more important than ever that we deliver the digital infrastructure that local people rightfully demand.

“This investment is not just important so that local people can enjoy reliable, high-speed broadband at home, it’s also crucial for unlocking the full potential of small and medium sized businesses that are the lifeblood of our economy, meaning more good-quality, well paid jobs for local people.”

The network will boost home and business internet access.

CityFibre’s is currently building a full fibre network in Middlesbrough and the move into Hartlepool and Redcar will see the Tees Valley become one of the best-connected regions in the UK.

Construction work in Hartlepool will begin early next year.

Jill added: “I welcome CityFibre’s fantastic investment into our town. Full fibre is essential in attracting investment and ensuring both businesses and the people of Hartlepool and the wider region have access to a reliable internet service.”

Steph Carter-Smith, CityFibre’s manager for Hartlepool, Middlesbrough and Redcar, will lead the delivery of the project across the region.

She said: "We cannot wait for residents and businesses to see what is possible with digital connectivity that propels you forward, rather than holding you back.”

Services will be available from an increasing range of broadband providers. CityFibre is working with launch partner Vodafone, TalkTalk and Zen, with other providers expected to join the network in the future.

