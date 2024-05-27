The Race's neat circular watch face boasts a crystal clear high resolution 1.43-inch AMOLED display. Image: Suunto

As a keen runner, my life was revolutionised a few years ago when first introduced to the technological phenomenon that was the sports smartwatch.

A few years on, and I am still mesmerised by the increasing capabilities of these little data driven gadgets, which for me have opened up a whole new world of digital interaction, insight and performance monitoring.

These days, I wouldn't be without one, but it's not just runners who get the benefit, as many watches now feature specially-customised settings for other types of athletes, such as swimmers, cyclists, walkers, gym-goers and even yoga-lovers.

The new Suunto Race GPS sports watch caters for all of these, and has recently replaced my older, but perfectly-capable, smartwatch which has rather cruelly been cast aside for a smarter, more hi-tech and much better-looking model.

And it does look and feel great on the wrist, but the Suunto isn't all about vanity as there is so much more to this highly efficient portable timepiece.

Its neat circular watch face boasts a crystal clear high resolution 1.43-inch AMOLED display, which you can easily navigate your way around by using either of the watch's touch screen or slick digital crown features.

There are two versions of the Suunto Race, launched at the end of last year, both at mid-price range. There's the £389 stainless steel version in black, midnight or birch, and the more premium titanium model in charcoal or amethyst purple costing £479.

Both represent good value for money as Suunto have packed a number of additional features into the Race which are usually reserved for the higher end of the sports smartwatch market.

As well as measuring the usual step count, calories and elevation gains, the Race can also measure heart rate variability (HRV) while also assessing various recovery states. A number of free, detailed maps can also be downloaded directly onto the watch so that athletes can always find their route, even when offline.

For me, with my only previous smartwatch knowledge gained by using much simpler devices, I tried my best not to be overwhelmed by the Race's sophistication as I scrolled through some of the readings, measurements and settings which were alien to me. But the more I persevered the more I was left wanting to discover more.

In addition to the basic running, walking and cycling settings, the Race can tailor your needs with slightly more niche activities, such as hiking, mountaineering, indoor cycling, open water swimming, triathlon, circuit training and yoga, along with running options for trail, mountain and treadmill.

And although light in weight it's clearly made of tough stuff having already battled through various elements of the countryside with me during recent outings, but always maintaining a smart appearance that wouldn't look out of place on a night out.

Suunto say the military-tested watch can withstand weather conditions from -20 to 55-degrees Celsius, as well as being water resistant in up to 100 metres, although it might be a while before I venture out to use it in such extreme conditions.

What's also impressive about the watch is its extra-long battery life - up to 40 hours in total - which means there's no need to constantly plug in and charge. And whether you're exercising, relaxing or just going about your daily business, it constantly provides you with a flow of information helping you to maintain the all-important balance between training and recovery, which can often be ignored.

So, whether you're aiming to improve performance, set yourself certain challenges or reach long-term goals, or just simply want to enjoy the fun aspect of learning more about your training, then this watch could be the upgrade you are looking for.