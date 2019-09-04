These are the 11 worst Hartlepool streets for criminal damage and arson
The Hartlepool streets with the most reports of criminal damage and arson in the last seven months have been revealed by police.
According to police data, there have been a total of 112 criminal damage and arson crimes in Hartlepool between January and July 2019. These are the 11 Hartlepool streets which have experienced the highest frequency of criminal damage and arson crimes in this period. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.