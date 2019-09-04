These are the 11 worst Hartlepool streets for criminal damage and arson

These are the 11 worst Hartlepool streets for criminal damage and arson

The Hartlepool streets with the most reports of criminal damage and arson in the last seven months have been revealed by police.

By Rhona Shennan
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 15:44

According to police data, there have been a total of 112 criminal damage and arson crimes in Hartlepool between January and July 2019. These are the 11 Hartlepool streets which have experienced the highest frequency of criminal damage and arson crimes in this period. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Raby Road

There were four reports of criminal damage and arson on or near Raby Road between January and July 2019

Photo: Raby Road

2. Uppingham Street

There were three reports of criminal damage and arson on or near Uppingham Street between January and July 2019

Photo: Uppingham Street

3. Addison Road

There were two reports of criminal damage and arson on or near Addison Road between January and July 2019

Photo: Addison Road

4. Bennett Road

There were two reports of criminal damage and arson on or near Bennett Road between January and July 2019

Photo: Bennett Road

