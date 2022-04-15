Aer Lingus is welcoming passengers on new flights between Newcastle and Dublin.

Operated by Emerald Airlines, Aer Lingus Regional will operate up to five flights a week from the North East airport, with fairs priced from £34.99.

It comes as the international travel industry bounces back from the pandemic amid tough challenges including the cost-of-living crisis, staff shortages and high fuel costs.

Airport chiefs said the new flights will offer North East passengers ‘even more connectivity to Dublin and Ireland’ and ‘seamlessly connect onto Aer Lingus’ North American network, with connections from the North East via Dublin to New York, Boston, Chicago, Washington DC, Philadelphia and Toronto.

Bosses added that customers choosing Aer Lingus to travel from Newcastle International to North America will benefit from US Immigration Pre-clearance at Dublin, which allows them to arrive into the US as a domestic passenger, avoiding any lengthy immigration queues.

Flights will depart at 11am from Newcastle on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

On Sundays, take-off is at 12pm.

The return journey from Dublin will see flights departing at 9.20am Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 10.20am on Sundays.

Ciarán Smith, head of commercial at Emerald Airlines said: “We’re delighted to commence our services between Newcastle International and Dublin, right in time for the pent-up summer demand.

"This new route will increase connectivity between the two regions and allow customers to travel seamlessly to Dublin and onwards to North America.

“We look forward to working with the team at Newcastle International Airport in ensuring the success of this new route.”

Leon McQuaid, director of aviation development at Newcastle International Airport, said: “We are delighted to welcome Aer Lingus Regional to the region today.

“Not only is the airline providing additional connectivity to Ireland, it also adds one more hub to our portfolio of destinations – giving passengers another option when looking for a seamless one-stop connection to cities across the USA and Canada from Newcastle.

“I am sure the new flights will be welcomed by both business and leisure passengers alike.”

Customers can book flights to and from Newcastle International and Dublin via www.aerlingus.com or with their local travel agent.