Sticky Vicky in her hey day.

María Gadea Aragüés paid tribute to her mum, whose real name is Victoria María Aragüés Gadea, on her official Facebook page.

She said: "I regret writing these words, my mother Sticky Vicky passed away today at 6 in the morning, I can't believe it, she has gone surrounded by her family, with all our love,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I thank God for being able to always be by her side, I am left with a broken heart."

Sticky Vicky was one of Benidorm's most well-known performers, but she retired in 2015 after over three decades on stage.

Sticky Vicky was an illusionist and dancer, born on April 15, 1943 in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain.

Her full name was Victoria María Aragüés Gadea, although she has also been referred to as Vicky Leyton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was best known for her vaginal magic show, which she famously performed in Benidorm.