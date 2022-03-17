Extra Hartlepool train service to London announced

The additional service each day will bring the firm’s weekday offering to six return journeys and five Sunday return journeys from Sunday, May 15.

It says the move is to provide more choice for those travelling between North East stations like Sunderland and Hartlepool to the capital.

Sean English, chief operating officer for Grand Central, says: “We have wanted to offer more services on our North East route for some time and, as we build back better following the impact of Covid-19 on not only our services, but the rail industry as a whole, we’re looking forward to a positive future for Grand Central and our customers.

New daily train service

"Our value for money tickets offer our passengers an affordable way to travel to the capital and we’re thrilled to bring them even more choice of services.”

Customers can now book tickets for Grand Central’s weekday services up to 26 weeks in advance and 10 weeks in advance for weekend travel.

This is the farthest in advance tickets have been available until now – offering price savings of up to 80%.

Grand Central provides direct rail connections from towns and cities in Yorkshire and the North East with London and in 2020 was named Britain’s best value rail operator for the tenth time in the Spring 2020 National Rail Passenger Survey.