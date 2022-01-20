Hartlepool rail users warned of weekend journey disruptions

Essential track upgrades on the East Coast Main Line between Newcastle and York will mean the use of replacement buses on January 29-30, February 5-6 and February 12-13.

Passengers travelling on CrossCountry, Grand Central, LNER, Lumo, Northern or TransPennine Express services are urged to check with National Rail Enquiries either online or by ringing 03457 48 49 50.

Among the changes are that Grand Central services to and from Hartlepool to London will not call at Northallerton on the weekends of February 5-6 and February 12-13.

Network Rail is replacing over three kilometres of track.

Neil Henry, East Coast operations director for Network Rail, said: “We’re doing this work across a few weekends to keep the railway open for passengers, including key workers, through the week.