Holiday firm TUI's successful return to Teesside Airport

TUI’s first flight, which was fully booked, jetted out of the airport to Palma on Tuesday joining the airport’s busiest schedule since 2013.

The service runs every Tuesday.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “After such a difficult time for the aviation industry as a whole – with airports reporting £10bn in losses since March 2020 – it’s fantastic to now see our terminal packed one again and have TUI back on board.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen with the flight captain Salvador Sanchis Felguera.

“The fact that the first flight was full shows how excited people are to have the service back and future bookings are looking just as encouraging.”

He added “TUI has also committed to 2023 and we’ll never stop working to secure more of the flights people want to see.

“The only reason we’ve been able to secure the routes we have is thanks to people in Harlepool, Darlington and Teesside showing their support - and thanks to our multi-million-pound terminal redevelopment, it’s smoother and quicker than ever to use our local airport to get away on a well-deserved break.”

Karen Switzer, director of aviation planning at TUI said: “We’re delighted to be taking our customers on holiday from Teesside International Airport once again after so many years.