Mayor says Teesside International Airport is ready for take off

From Friday, January 7, fully vaccinated travellers and those under 18 will no longer take have to take a test before they travel nor self-isolate on arrival and – from 4am on Sunday – they will only have to take a lateral flow test rather than a PCR test.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen says this is a boost for passengers looking to fly from Teesside.

He said: “We put huge plans in place in 2021 to improve our airport and make it fit for the 21st century, with a terminal transformation to give people the best possible start to their holidays, plus we secured even more new routes.

Tees Valley Mayor Mayor Ben Houchen.

"This paid off in spades as passengers flocked to the airport, proving that there’s a massive appetite for what we’re doing and we are ahead of schedule in the 10-year turnaround plan.”

He added: “This year the airport will be keeping up that momentum, offering great value breaks for people from across Hartlepool, Teesside and Darlington and beyond, with a huge summer ahead of us, on top of our ever-growing schedule of regular flights.

“As well as links to much-requested destinations, we’ll be driving forward our land and property development this year, and capitalising on its Freeport status, to make sure Teesside Airport will be a success for years to come.”