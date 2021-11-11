Mayor welcomes travel giant's airport boost

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen

Despite the uncertainty surrounding international travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, the airline will be running a twice-weekly service – on Tuesdays and Saturdays – to Majorca with flights to Faro also running every Wednesday and Saturday.

Flights to Corfu will also depart on Fridays from June and the summer flights join Ryanair’s service from Teesside to Alicante, which has become a year-round service due to local demand.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “The fantastic uptake of this year’s summer flights shows that people are really eager to get away after a difficult 18 months and that support has meant that Ryanair is continuing to back our airport once again by putting next year’s tickets on sale now.

“Thanks to this vote of confidence in our amazing airport, local people can get to some of the most popular summer hotspots in just a few short hours without the tedious travel times to other airports.”

He added: “With the relaxation of the vast majority of international travel restrictions, our airport is in a brilliant position for an even bigger and better summer next year, which will also see the return of flights to the likes of Jersey and Bulgaria.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, is committed to re-building the UK’s aviation and tourism industries. We are excited to continue working with Teesside Airport.”