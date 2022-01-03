Planning on booking a holiday? Here are the Covid travel and quarantine rules for England

As the UK battles the Omicron Covid-19 variant, a number of travel restrictions remain in place for returning to England from abroad.

The rules vary depending on vaccination status.

We take a look at the hcurrent travel restrictions in England as we enter 2022.

Here are the current restrictions for travelling into England from abroad:

If you are fully vaccinated:

Before you travel to England you must:

– Take a Covid-19 test – to be taken in the two days before you travel to England

– Book and pay for a Covid-19 PCR test – to be taken after you arrive in England

– Complete a passenger locator form – to be completed in the 48 hours before you arrive in England

After you arrive in England you must:

– Take a Covid-19 PCR test. This is the test that you booked before travel. You can take the test any time after you arrive and before the end of day two at the latest. The day you arrive is day zero.

– You must quarantine in your home or the place you are staying while you await your test result.

– If your PCR test result is negative, you can end your quarantine.

If you are not fully vaccinated

Before you travel to England you must:

– Take a Covid-19 test – to be taken in the two days before you travel to England

– Book and pay for day two and day eight Covid-19 PCR tests – to be taken after arrival in England

– Complete a passenger locator form – to be completed in the 48 hours before you arrive in England

After you arrive in England you must:

– Quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 full days

– Take your Covid-19 PCR tests – you must book these tests before you travel

– You must take the first test on or before day two and the second test on or after day eight. The day you arrive is day zero.

– If your day eight test is negative, you can stop quarantine on day 10 or when you receive the day eight test result, whichever is later.

