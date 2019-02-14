Passengers in Hartlepool can travel anywhere in Hartlepool for less than £2 with the Hartlepool Anywhere (single)

The one-price single ticket was introduced in November 2018 by Stagecoach North East after a successful trial by the local bus operator, replacing the many different local single fares in the town and making life simpler for customers.

Stagecoach bus in Hartlepool

Bus travel is now even easier and means passengers can travel to all destinations within Hartlepool on Stagecoach buses for £1.70 (£1 for under-19s), ensuring that customers always benefit from the best value.

The bus company has helped to make it simpler and cheaper for people to make the most of the amenities, activities and entertainment on offer in Hartlepool.

The Hartlepool Anywhere (single), means no more complicated zones or fare boundaries, and aims to encourage new visitors to the town to enjoy its attractions and leisure facilities, such as Hartlepool Marina, and the retail parks and coastline on the doorstep.

Visiting the shops and cafes in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, exploring the oldest floating British warship HMS Trincomalee, getting shipshape at the National Museum of the Royal Navy or enjoying a film at Vue Cinema are now within easy and affordable reach using Stagecoach North East’s Hartlepool bus services.

Stagecoach North East managing director Steve Walker said: “We have made changes to offer customers better value than ever, and making people think twice about driving short distances into town.

“With our Hartlepool Anywhere single fare, passengers can literally travel anywhere within the town on our buses for £1.70, or even less for anyone under 19. So not only is it cheaper to take the bus than the car, it is also much less hassle than driving and finding a parking spot.”

Tickets can be purchased on board using cash or contactless payment, and passengers can travel as far as Greatham Creek on service 1 and Newton Bewley on service 36. Fares for trips beyond these points will remain unchanged.

FE card holders and New Deal/Back-on-Board customers will still pay half adult fares.

Find out more at Stagecoach.