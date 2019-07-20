Inside the Craa's Nest at Beadnell Towers, Norhumberland

One of its landmark buildings, Beadnell Towers, has been given a major £3million refurbishment to transform it from a 10-bed hotel into an 18-bedroom destination site and it’s certainly causing a stir.

The village itself only has a population of just over 500, but most of them must have been in the bar and restaurant of this stunning hotel during our visit to this bustling spot. Closing a venue for 18 months is a gamble, but it’s one that’s certainly paid off here.

Chicken terrine starter at Beadnell Towers

There’s a striking amount of attention to detail been paid in this renovation to create a stylish hotel that wouldn’t look out of place in London, helping to further stamp this village on the map alongside more well-known tourist spots such as Bamburgh and nearby Seahouses.

Despite a rather inconspicuous off-white stone exterior, the interior is gloriously decadent and rich in features. A heritage colour palette of soothing sage and blues blends well with William Morris-esque feature wallpaper, parquet flooring and Gatsby-like tasselled lampshades and studded Speakeasy style chairs.

As you’d expect from a hotel that’s been part of this pretty coastal spot since 1723, the new look also doffs its cap to its locality with wellies at the door, a ‘netties’ sign on the toilets and shelving lined with seafaring paraphernalia such as ships in bottles, shells and coral.

Our room, the colloquially-called Craa’s Nest, sat under the huge beamed ceiling of this Grade II-listed building and was, as elsewhere in this site, rich in detail, from the brass telescope at the window with a sea view to the framed shells and a feature copper roll top bath in the room that’s big enough for two to plunge into. (Our only quibble was the lack of a phone in the room, meaning we had to use our mobiles to ring the general number to speak to reception.)

Haddock with chive mash mains

It’s the perfect place to get ready for a night at The Towers restaurant and Hotspur Bar downstairs, which manages to be informal, while also feeling special.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We sunk into the studded seats with views of the copper pots and pans on the walls, the rope detailing and an open kitchen where you can see the chefs bringing the menu to life, which changes according to the seasons and the local produce available. The North Sea’s rich larder is used to great effect with fish of the day, fish and chips, Lindisfarne oysters and North Sea mussels rubbing shoulders with other British classics on the menu.

I chose the terrine (£6.95) to start which was presented on satisfyingly chunky plates. Rich, but not sickeningly so, the chicken terrine was beautifully smooth and worked well with the kick of the house piccalilli and the hearty sourdough.

For mains I had the haddock (£13.95), its dense, smokey flavour complemented by a fluffy chive mash, smoked bacon and a poached egg that oozed into submission with the lightest of pokes. A delicate wholegrain mustard sauce added an extra layer of flavour, without drowning out the other ingredients.

The freestanding bath inside the Craa's Nest room

The high standards are kept up for the breakfasts too where you can tuck into everything from grilled Seahouses kippers from up the road to towering pancakes inspired by belly-busting breakfasts across the Pond.

*Rates for rooms at Beadnell Towers start from £115.

Another of the new rooms at Beadnell Towers, Beadnell, Northumberland

A hearty breakfast at Beadnell Towers