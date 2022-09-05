Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The best outer layers for female runners, to ensure you can keep running in cold weather conditions

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

As the colder months approach, gone are the days of throwing on a T-shirt for your run around the park. Runners now need high performance outer layers to help protect from the elements, keeping them warm when cold, cool when hot, and dry at all times.

We’re taking a look at the best running jackets and outer layers available for female runners.

We tested the following running outerwear on a series of runs between 5-10k, in wind, rain and in sub-10℃ conditions. We judged them on their temperature control, flexibility when the weather changes, how much movement they allowed, and how they looked.

So, whether you are undergoing a couch to 5k or trying to smash your half marathon PB, take a look at the outer layers which impressed us the most.

Best outer layers for women at a glance

Adidas- TRAVEER COLD.RDY JACKET Adidas- TRAVEER COLD.RDY JACKET £200.00 regulated warmth while running 5/5 As its name suggests, this stylish jacket from Adidas is a winner for those training in cold, wintry conditions. The cotton-based material and the smart insulation panelling meant we were warm even on the most bitter of mornings. The balance between the COLD.RDY technology used in the material fibres as well as the mesh ventilation panel alongside the side meant our body temperature was steadily controlled. The multiple texture panels which run diagonally mean it cuts an incredibly flattering line, so you definitely look the part. The nifty hood zips into itself so you are always prepared and the zip front pockets are extremely useful for keeping your keys and phone secure yet easily accessible. We loved the elasticated band at the bottom, which kept all our under-layers firmly in place, resulting in a streamlined feel. Buy now