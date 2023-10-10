British Gas, Team GB and ParalympicsGB announce new five-year partnership

British Gas, the British Olympic Association (BOA) and the British Paralympic Association (BPA) has today announced a new five-year partnership agreement up to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

As the Official Energy Services Partner, British Gas will power Team GB and ParalympicsGB ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games respectively, providing critical support to both organisations as they make their final preparations for next year’s events and beyond.

With less than a year to go until the Olympic and Paralympic Games returns to Europe, as well as directly supporting the athletes’ endeavours, the partnership is aimed at empowering young people and athletes to make a positive difference for themselves and their local communities.

To kickstart the partnership, an exciting schools programme, Get Set for Positive Energy will aim to reach up to 1 million* children and families across the UK. Team GB and ParalympicsGB’s Get Set was originally created as the official education programme for London 2012 and now offers a broad range of free, cross-curricular resources and activities for schools and community groups across the nation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free programme aims to empower children and their communities in saving energy - and a creating greener future

The free programme, which has been designed by educational experts, harnesses the collective power of Team GB, ParalympicsGB and British Gas to empower children and their communities in the role we can all play in saving energy and creating a greener future. It seeks to inspire primary school children to use their positive energy to drive change and build healthy habits for the future.

With a requirement for schools to have a climate action plan in place by 2025 the programme will support teachers in providing a range of free learning resources, that can easily be adopted as part of a wider green educational plan.

Primary school children in the UK will also have the chance to take part in a special challenge in 2024, where they can put their learning to the test by re-designing their school environment to be more sustainable.

To launch the partnership, Olympian Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Paralympian Jack Hunter-Spivey, surprised pupils at Katarina’s former primary school in Liverpool, St Mark’s Catholic School. The Liverpudlian athletes unveiled an inspiring mural as a visual reminder to the pupils about the contribution they can make in driving positive change and building a healthier, more sustainable future.

British Gas is also developing a ‘Pathways’ programme to support former athletes with important new career opportunities within the organisation. This programme offers a way for athletes to transfer the skills and disciplines they have developed in their athletic careers to new roles within the British Gas workforce.

The 'Get Set for Positive Energy' programme aims to reach up to 1 million children and families across the UK

Katarina Johnson-Thompson, world champion heptathlete, said: “To be involved in Get Set for Positive Energy and return to my old school to help inspire the next generation is such an honour. The programme enables kids from across the UK to learn more about how we can be more energy efficient, which is naturally essential for a greener future, so I’m delighted to help play a small part by launching the partnership at my primary school, St Mark's.”

Jack Hunter-Spivey, a ParalympicsGB table tennis bronze medallist from Tokyo 2020, commented: “The Get Set programme is incredible! Not only does it get children involved in sport whatever their ability, it will also enable them to become knowledgeable about the environment, setting them up with skills that will be of huge value to society in years to come. The mural is so inspiring, and it’s a pleasure to kick this initiative off in the great city of Liverpool!”

Andy Anson, Chief Executive of the BOA, added: “It is great for Team GB to be working with a major national brand in British Gas. As well as direct support for our athletes in getting them to the Olympic Games, the full potential of this partnership will be realised through the support for local communities in the UK, as we recognise that we need to work together to help each other on our journey to a more sustainable future.”

David Clarke, CEO of ParalympicsGB, said: “With less than a year to go to Paris 2024 this partnership is a huge boost to our ambition of taking a best prepared team to the Paralympic Games to excite and inspire the nation and break down barriers for disabled people in the UK. It is a partnership with a critical wider purpose too, empowering people with the knowledge they need to move towards a more sustainable future through Get Set for Positive Energy and scoping a Pathways programme offering retired athletes’ valuable skills as they transition to a new career.”

Chris O’Shea, Chief Executive of British Gas owner Centrica, said: “Our 20,000 UK team is strong because of its diversity – of skills, experience and identities. We know we need an energised workforce to tackle the energy efficiency challenges all communities are facing as we make the transition to Net Zero. Every day our people help deliver solutions that make this journey possible and make a real difference to the local economies of towns and cities nationwide. We’re proud to sponsor two of the UK’s most inspiring teams – Team GB and ParalympicsGB – and if any of the athletes want to join us in the future, we will give them the opportunity to do so.”

As an entirely independently funded organisation, the British Olympic Association relies on the support of its commercial partners – such as British Gas – to fund its activities in taking Team GB athletes to both the summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games.