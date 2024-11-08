An ideal solution for freelancers and agencies who want to enhance the look of their store fronts effortlessly | Brizy

Brizy, a leader in website building across multiple platforms, is excited to announce the launch of Brizy for Shopify - a landing page builder designed for Shopify store owners.

With Brizy for Shopify, users can create high-converting, visually stunning storefronts using an intuitive drag-and-drop interface.

The powerful, no-coding landing page builder is ideal for freelancers and agencies that want to effortlessly enhance the look of their storefronts.

Users can design custom homepages, product showcases, and marketing materials - all without any coding skills.

The tool eliminates design and technical barriers, making it accessible to anyone looking to optimise their online store.

Dimi Baitanciuc, CEO of Brizy, said: “At Brizy, our mission is to deliver an intuitive, seamless website-building experience across platforms.

“Whether on Shopify, WordPress, or Brizy Cloud, we aim to empower users to build high-converting, visually stunning websites - without the complexity of coding or design barriers.

“We’re excited to see how Shopify users will leverage Brizy to elevate their storefronts and grow their businesses.”

For a limited time, Shopify users can try Brizy’s Free plan, which allows them to build landing pages at no cost.

Brizy’s library includes over 90 professionally designed templates, along with advanced elements like countdowns, popups, and alert bars - all designed to boost conversions and increase store sales.

Brizy for Shopify is the latest addition to the company’s multi-platform, which also includes Brizy for WordPress, Brizy Cloud, and Brizy White Label AI - which are all aimed at making website creation faster, easier, and more accessible across platforms.