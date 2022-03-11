Hartlepool convoy arrives at Ukraine border - as air raid sirens sound overhead

Two trucks filled with vital supplies from Hartlepool have made fantastic progress.

But now the drivers face an anxious wait to meet local drivers who will take over the supplies. Meanwhile, air raid sirens are going off around them.

Lyndsey Hogg is a director with the town firm Hogg Global Logistics, which is based at the Hartlepower Energy Hub, in Stranton.

Flashback. The supplies being loaded in Hartlepool.

It co-ordinated public donations of duvets, medical supplies, bandages, nappies and sanitary products.

Drivers from Poland set off from Hartlepool on Wednesday.

Lyndsay said: “Our drivers, that left for Poland are currently sat in No Mans Land between the Polish and Ukrainian border. Instead of delivering in to Krakow as planned, they know how much our aid is needed NOW.

"Once the air raid sirens stop this aid will be taken across the border within the next couple of hours. The Ukraine drivers are meeting our drivers at the border

The Hartlepool trucks being loaded up on Wednesday.

They have 2 hours until they get to our guys. They have sent 4 drivers from the Ukraine that will all take our goods out of the 2 vehicles, and load them in to theirs.

"One will go to a hospital, one will go to a hostel.”

“This has made us so emotional. All those donations you have all sent are going to be with the people that need them today.”

Lyndsay added: “The drivers said they are feeling a little nervous while the airstrikes are happening. They can hear the sirens,

A driver loads the Hartlepool donations for Ukraine.

"After taking it the donations to Ukraine, it will be sorted, checked and send all over the region to the most in-need places as each hotel, hostel, spa was changed into refugee shelters.”

Hogg stepped in when it heard about the plans of Ferryhill man Rob Tocher, who launched the initial plea for donations.

In less than 24 hours, sleeping bags, duvets, blankets and medical supplies all arrived at the town company which volunteered itself as a collection point for donations.

People wanting to make donations by Monday, March 14, to Hogg Global Logistics can either visit the company between 10am and 5pm or call 07757 099190.

Volunteers loading the trucks in Hartlepool.

For the latest news and information about the Ukraine invasion, click here for online NationalWorld coverage.

