Drugs recovered from Rugby Street house by Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police
Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team conducted a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act Warrant on Monday, June 24 on Rugby Street.
By faye.dixon
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 20:21
Complaints were received regarding drug dealing and associated ASB and intelligence was gathered by officers.
Police recovered alleged Class A, B & C drugs. A male and female are assisting police with enquiries.
Sgt Raine, a member of the Hartlepool Community Safety Team said: "If you are dealing drugs and disrupting the lives of law abiding members of the community, we will look to do all we legally can to disrupt your way of life and get those drugs off the street."
To report drug dealing call police on 101, or 999 in emergencies or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.