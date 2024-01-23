Howden's £3 million game changer campaign reopens for applications

Howdens Game Changer Programme ambassadors Chris Kamara MBE and Jill Scott MBE in a grassroots football club kitchen

Howdens’ has launched the second year of its £3 million Game Changer Programme and is welcoming new applications from grassroots football clubs in need of a revamp.

In partnership with England Football, Scottish FA, and Irish FA Foundation, the award-winning project1 has been designed to improve kitchen facilities at local clubs as part of a wider effort to bring communities closer together.

The first year saw 146 well-deserving grassroots clubs across the UK receive a brand-new kitchen. Each had an inspiring story to tell, from growing women’s teams and disability access through to providing families with a free hot meal during the cost-of-living crisis and fundraising to protect their grounds from housing developments.

Football legends Jill Scott, MBE, Chris Kamara, MBE, and Julie Fleeting, MBE, are throwing their support behind the programme for a second year by driving home the impact clubhouse facilities had on their own careers.

Chris Kamara comments: “Clubhouse facilities have come a long way since I started out, when you often had little more than a kettle and sink unit. However, there’s still a lot of work to do, with many needing a revamp. We’ve already seen how the Game Changer Programme has helped to improve the matchday experience for players and supporters, whilst making money for the teams to reinvest.”

Jill Scott MBE joins as an ambassador for seeing grassroots football clubs receive their flowers

An important community staple

Jill Scott adds: “Grassroots football clubs are an important part of the community, helping to develop local talent and improve the confidence of players. Sitting at the heart of any club is the clubhouse, where players, parents, and volunteers come together to celebrate – or commiserate.

Clubs interested in benefitting from the programme are invited to submit their application via the Howdens Game Changer website before entries close on Wednesday 31st January 2024 at 11.59pm.

For full details of how to enter and terms and conditions visit here.

Andrew Livingston, Howdens CEO, said: “The Game Changer Programme is a fantastic initiative which supports our trade customers, our depots, and their local community.

“By working together with our trade customers, we are transforming clubhouse facilities for football teams across the UK. These kitchens not only provide clubs with a way of making money, but they create a hub for players, parents and volunteers.

“Our next round of applications is open until the end of January, and we’re excited to work with more grassroots football teams to make a difference in the communities we serve.”

With depots all over the country, Howdens carries one of the largest in-stock ranges in the UK across kitchens, flooring, joinery, and hardware, so that products are readily available, and projects of any size can be completed without delay.