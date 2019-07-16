Majorca holiday flights from Durham Tees Valley Airport announced by Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen
The first flights to Spain from Teesside’s airport for seven years have been announced.
From July 2020, holidaymakers will be able to jet off to Majorca from Durham Tees Valley Airport.
The announcement was made on Tuesday, July 16, by the airport and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen who spearheaded a deal to bring the airport back into public ownership.
Mr Houchen said on Twitter: “Four months ago, I brought our airport back into public ownership to save it from closure.
“Today, I'm delighted to announce new flights to Majorca!”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Flights for next summer have also gone on sale today through travel firm JetsGoholidays.
Durham Tees Valley Airport added on their Facebook page: “The first flights to Spain in seven years will take off from July 2020.
“Flights to Palma de Majorca (PMI) will operate every Sunday for ten weeks during the summer period.”