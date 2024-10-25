The podcast offers a lifeline for overlooked small businesses struggling to make sense of the increasingly complex digital marketing landscape. |

In today’s hyper-competitive business environment, many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are finding themselves lost in a sea of digital marketing trends and jargon that don’t resonate with their day-to-day challenges.

In a bid to help small businesses navigate their growth journey - without needing extensive marketing knowledge or a large budget - customer growth coach and speaker Mark A Preston, has recently launched the Talk About Digital Podcast podcast to bring these often-overlooked businesses back into the conversation.

The podcast, launched on September 30, 2024, offers a lifeline for overlooked small businesses struggling to make sense of the increasingly complex digital marketing landscape.

Each episode provides clear, practical advice - and provides a unique approach, making it an essential tool for businesses that often feel left behind by conventional marketing resources.

Mark A Preston has over two decades of experience helping SMEs - including spearheading the growth of a digital marketing franchise, empowering over 50 franchises, and elevating a boutique SEO agency to a multi-office titan.

The customer growth coach said: “Small businesses deserve access to real, practical advice that delivers results, without being overwhelmed by unnecessary jargon or impossible-to-implement strategies.

“I created Talk About Digital to be the go-to resource for small business owners looking to grow their customer base and thrive in the digital world.”

The podcast has already garnered a loyal following.

One listener penned: “Mark’s podcast speaks directly to me. It’s like having a business coach guide you step-by-step, helping you take practical action to grow your business.”

The podcast’s emphasis on immediate, practical impact sets it apart from other resources that are often too abstract or costly for small businesses to adopt - and each episode is designed to offer real-world solutions that empower business owners to take control of their growth.

The Talk About Digital Podcast is available on major platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music, and can be accessed directly via www.talkaboutdigital.co.uk.

New episodes are released weekly each Monday, providing a steady stream of practical insights and proven strategies for business owners to apply to their marketing efforts.