Southbound closure on A19 between Norton and Wolviston due to a serious incident
The A689, Wolviston southbound remains closed following a serious incident between Norton and Wolviston.
Cleveland Police were called to the scene of an accident on the A19 on the morning of Tuesday, July 16. The A19 was closed in both directions.
The A19 northbound traffic at the A1027, Norton was released at around 1.30pm. The southbound closure at the A689, Wolviston remains in place and is expected to remain closed for a number of hours.
At around 12.15pm full diversion details were reported for both the northbound and southbound closures of the A19. They have been published to m.highwaysengland.co.uk. Traffic is moving but motorists are being told to expect delays in the surrounding area.
The partial road closure is still expected to be in place for several hours so drivers should take care when travelling in the area. More details will follow.