The courageous nine-year-old who could be hours away from national glory

The awards attracted more than 72,000 nominations and the grand finale is tonight in the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral.

Paul said: “Lyla is really excited. She has had her hair done and they were treating her like a celebrity in the salon. She has got a red dress and she wants me to get her some false nails!”

Lyla O'Donovan who is hoping to win a national award tonight.

She was just three when she was diagnosed with a brain tumour and has suffered endless complications.

Despite her young age, Lyla has already had 14 operations.

The first lasted for 15 hours and Lyla was only given a 50% chance of survival.

Lyla pictured after her first operation which she had when she was only 3.

Its aim is to make youngsters feel more cheerful during tough times.

Paul added: “Lyla is only 9 and she has reached this shortlist. She is over the moon.”

Lyla has suffered seizures because of the pressure build-up on the brain. Paul previously told the Mail that his daughter was wiped out and could not remember a thing after each seizure she has at home.

Dad Paul with Lyla during a recent hospital visit.

She has also had to deal with meningitis and hydrocephalus.

In 2019, she had surgery to dissect tissue and hopefully ease pressure from fluid build-up.

Lyla’s latest stay at the RVI earlier this year was because her “shunt was fusing with old scar tissue,” said Paul.

Lyla is on medication to ease her suffering and also faces scans every three months to monitor her condition.

A thumbs-up from Paul and Lyla.

She came home from her latest trip to the RVI to be told she could be one step away from an award.