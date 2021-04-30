Together Again: Aperol creates 100,000 moments to reconnect with an Aperol Spritz on them

As the country gets ready to cast off the video calls and come together again over the welcome sound of clinking glasses and conversation, Aperol is celebrating the joy of reconnection with 100,000 Aperol Spritz – gratis.

The gesture comes as industry research suggests that catching up with friends is the top reason people will be visiting hospitality venues when they reopen1. Reuniting with those we love for that first refreshing drink to kick-off the evening and reconnect is at the heart of the Aperitivo culture, that Aperol has been synonymous with for more than 100 years.

Which is why, as the nation enjoys its first taste of face-to-face reconnection for nearly 100 days, Aperol is marking the moment in true Italian style. Simply share a pair of Aperol Spritz with someone who matters, and Aperol will pick up the tab for one of them.

To participate, people should register online here, order two Aperol Spritz to enjoy with a friend at any bar, pub or restaurant in England, Wales or Northern Ireland,2 and one of the drinks will be on Aperol.

Once someone has registered, the Aperol Spritz can be enjoyed whenever, wherever and with whomever they wish until 31 August – when they feel comfortable socialising and are able to meet up with those who matter most to them.

People can also choose to support hospitality venues in another way, by donating the equivalent of their Aperol Spritz to hospitality industry relief fund Shaken Not Broken, which supports current and former bar workers affected by lockdown.

Together Again: How it works

Aperol has made enjoying one of the 100,000 Aperol Spritz available as straightforward as possible. People simply need to:

Register here by 17th May and receive confirmation email

Reconnect with a loved one when they feel comfortable (until 31 August) and purchase two Aperol Spritz at any bar, pub, restaurant or hotel in England, Wales or Northern Ireland

Redeem by following the link in the confirmation email, and then uploading a photo of their itemised receipt showing two Aperol Spritz

Receive a refund of £8 – more than the average price of an Aperol Spritz in the UK3 – via bank transfer or PayPal

There will be only one registration and redemption permitted per person.