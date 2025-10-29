US Unlocked has officially launched in the United Kingdom. | Shutterstock

US Unlocked, the virtual credit card platform enabling global users to shop with US-based merchants, has officially launched in the United Kingdom

With support for the UK’s Faster Payments system and leading crypto networks, British residents can now fund their US Unlocked cards instantly and access the US digital economy without needing a US bank account.

The launch follows the company’s successful international rollout, which has attracted more than 250,000 users in over 100 countries.

Backed by USDC stablecoins and supporting USD loading via credit cards, bank transfers, digital wallets, and major crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, US Unlocked offers fast, compliant, and flexible payment options for cross-border shoppers.

“The UK has one of the most sophisticated digital payments markets in the world,” said Matthew La Rue, Head of Growth at US Unlocked.

“By adding support for Faster Payments, we’re giving British consumers a quick, secure, and compliant way to fund virtual credit cards and shop directly with US merchants, no middleman, no limits.”

UK users can fund their cards via Faster Payments, international debit or credit cards, SEPA, USDC, or other major cryptocurrencies. The virtual credit cards are also compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

British residents can access the US digital economy without needing a US bank account. | Shutterstock

About US Unlocked

US Unlocked provides virtual US credit cards that enable non-US residents to pay US merchants online and in person. Backed by USDC stablecoins and built on enterprise-grade technology from Tern Commerce Inc., US Unlocked offers flexible funding through bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and leading crypto assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other stablecoins. The platform supports multiple card types and wallet compatibility for global shoppers.

About Tern Commerce Inc.

Tern Commerce Inc. is a US-based fintech infrastructure company specialising in card issuing, cross-border payments, and stablecoin integration, enabling brands to launch compliant, scalable global financial products.

This article is produced by SWNS based on content distributed by GlobeNewswire.