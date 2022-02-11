Watch: Hartlepool folk share their Valentine's messages
It’s that special time of the year when we celebrate all things romantic.
Friday, 11th February 2022, 9:25 am
We asked shoppers if they had any messages to share with the special someone in their lives.
And while not everyone wants to wear their heart on their sleeves, we found a few folk who weren’t afraid to show their soppy side.
We’re sure at least one of our respondents will warm the cockles of your heart – and who knows, there might be a message from your very own Valentine ...