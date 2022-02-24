Watch: livestream from Ukrainian capital Kiev as Russia invades
Leaders of democracies around the world have condemned an invasion of neighbouring Ukraine by Russia.
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 11:46 am
Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched what he referred to as a "military operation" in eastern Ukraine.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson branded it a “catastrophe for our continent”.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine is unprovoked and unjustifiable".
Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia’s actions were a “grave breach of international law”.
This video feed comes live from the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.