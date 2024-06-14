1 in 7 Northerners wouldn’t ask for mental health help
Savage Cabbage analysed the latest YouGov mental health data, which also revealed people in the North are most likely to speak to a partner about their mental health (51%), followed by a close friend (38%), and then a GP (34%).
In fact, Northerners are more likely to speak to their GP for mental health support than anywhere else in England.
If you were struggling with your mental health, would you, or would you not, talk to the following person / people about it?
My partner
51%
My close friends
38%
My GP
34%
My parents
18%
A therapist
17%
My siblings
16%
I would not talk to anybody
14%
My friends
12%
An anonymous helpline
7%
My colleagues
6%
My boss / manager
6%
Don't know
5%
None of the above
3%
Across the UK, the most popular option was a partner (50%), followed by a close friend (39%) and then a GP (32%).
UK
London
South (Excluding London)
Midlands
North
Scotland
Wales
My partner
50%
39%
53%
52%
51%
50%
48%
My close friends
39%
40%
42%
35%
38%
36%
46%
My friends
11%
12%
10%
9%
12%
9%
13%
My parents
17%
22%
18%
9%
18%
12%
25%
My siblings
16%
16%
17%
12%
16%
10%
25%
My colleagues
6%
5%
6%
5%
6%
6%
7%
My boss / manager
6%
5%
6%
5%
6%
4%
7%
My GP
32%
27%
33%
29%
34%
37%
21%
A therapist
18%
22%
18%
15%
17%
15%
16%
An anonymous helpline
6%
9%
6%
6%
7%
5%
5%
None of the above
2%
2%
2%
2%
3%
3%
5%
I would not talk to anybody
12%
8%
10%
17%
14%
15%
13%
Don't know
6%
9%
6%
6%
5%
4%
7%
Louise Farey from Savage Cabbage said: “It’s reassuring to know that so many people across the UK have somebody to speak to when they are struggling with their mental health.
“For me, talking to my family is essential to keeping on track with my mental health, the same goes for my friends, without them I’d really struggle.
“It’s also nice to see that a relatively high number of people are comfortable speaking to their GP, as seeking professional help is vital if you’re struggling.
“However, it is disheartening to see people respond saying they would not talk to anybody, or don’t know who they’d speak to. There’s absolutely no shame in talking about your mental health or asking for help.
“I strongly implore anybody who's struggling to reach out to their loved ones or a professional – you are never alone in your mental health journey.”
