ADG is transforming the disused and derelict Vauxhall Car dealership, off Passfield Way, into a new local convenience retail cluster.High-profile tenants already signed up for the 13,027 sq ft development include national retailers Sainsbury’s, Tanning Shop, Cooplands and Domino’s together with CVS Vets and EVC Electric Vehicle Chargers.

Only one 1,250 sq ft unit remains available to lease.Neil Creeney, who owns and runs ADG with his business partner Bal Singh, explained: “It is tremendous news that work has now started on site.

"All being well, this high-quality retail development will be completed by August, making shopping much more convenient for local residents.“The development is within walking distance for many and includes 68 car parking spaces, with a provision of accessible bays, and eight electric vehicle charging points.

An artist's impression of how the site will look.

"It is clear that many local people would like to see the site developed and that there is definitely a demand for the proposed facilities in the area.”Pete Townsend, associate director with appointed letting agents @retail, commented: “Following the design of a well-laid out and prominent scheme with endorsement from the local authority, the site has been fuelled by robust demand from a diverse mix of national tenants eager to invest into Peterlee and this prime site off the A19.“It is testament to the quality of the development that only a single unit of 1,250 sq ft remains available out of almost 13,000 sq ft of planned accommodation.

"This last remaining unit is perfectly situated between the Sainsburys and CVS Vets practice.”

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s property director, said: “We’re delighted to have been chosen to be part of this redevelopment project in Peterlee, allowing us to bring a brand-new Sainsbury’s Local to the area and creating new jobs.

"We carefully design and fit out our stores to suit the needs of local customers and we hope a new store for Peterlee will help nearby residents do more of their shopping closer to home.”“We plan to build on the success of our existing store to the north of this development, which will continue to serve the local community alongside the new store once it opens.”Mr Creeney commented that he hoped the development would create at least 100 sustainable full and part-time jobs, providing a timely boost to the local economy.

He continued: “It was tremendous news that a retailer of the quality and reputation of Sainsbury’s has decided to move into our planned retail centre in Peterlee.

"What a resounding endorsement of our development. We now expect serious interest in our last remaining unit, given the quality of retailers already signed up.”Mr Singh added: “It is fantastic for Peterlee that other popular national retailers such as Cooplands, Tanning Shop and Dominos are investing in the town, providing much-needednew facilities and jobs.