Some have been unhappy about how the town was portrayed in Channel 4's Skint Britain, but photographer Chelle Galloway pointed out producers did show some pleasant views at the end of the documentary this week. Here are 27 pictures taken by Hartlepool photographers, Mail readers and our staff snappers which show some of the best views in our town.

By Chelle Galloway ugc Buy a Photo

By Chelle Galloway other Buy a Photo

By Danielle Owens ugc Buy a Photo

By Chelle Galloway other Buy a Photo

View more