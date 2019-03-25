£42m National Lottery windfall: Hartlepool wins more than 800 grants for good causes and it's your chance to pick your favourite

More than £42million of National Lottery funding has been invested in Hartlepool since The National Lottery began almost 25 years ago.

Over 800 National Lottery grants have been awarded in the town since 1994, helping to strengthen communities, power local sports teams, protect the environment, unleash creative talent and look after the elderly and those at risk.

A wide variety of local projects have received National Lottery funding over the last 25 years:

* The first National Lottery grant was £38,290 awarded to Grayfields Bowling Club for its new clubhouse;

* The largest ever National Lottery grant in Hartlepool was £4million towards the restoration of the historic HMS Trincomalee;

* However, most National Lottery grants are for £10,000 or less, for example in 2018, £9,152 was awarded to Hartlepool Blind Welfare Association for a 12-month programme of IT training for people who are blind or visually impaired.

From today, any organisation that has received National Lottery funding, has the chance to gain nationwide acclaim by entering the 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards in a search for the UK’s favourite ever National Lottery-funded projects.

National Lottery Awards winners will receive a £10,000 prize and national recognition at a glittering ceremony broadcast on BBC One later in the year.

Jonathan Tuchner, from The National Lottery, said: “Since its launch 25 years ago, The National Lottery has helped changed lives across the UK.

"This tremendous work would not be possible without those who play The National Lottery and those who do extraordinary things with National Lottery funding. They are transforming their community every day of the week and if you know of one that deserves recognition then please nominate them for a National Lottery Award.

"I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together over the next 25 years.”

To enter your favourite project in this year’s National Lottery Awards, complete an entry form through our website www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards.

Entries must be received by midnight on April 30.

To thank National Lottery players for making these achievements possible and to celebrate the massive difference The National Lottery has made – and continues to make – to lives of people across the UK, the National Lottery is working on a range of plans in the run-up to the 25th Birthday in November and further details will be announced in due course.