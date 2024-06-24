50-year-old woman seriously injured in Hartlepool collision attended by Great North Air Ambulance
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for dashcam footage following the collision involving a black Audi A4 and white Vauxhall Vivaro van on Masefield Road, Hartlepool, at 4.35pm on Sunday, June 23.
A 50-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Vivaro, suffered serious injuries and was taken to James Cook University Hospital.
The Great North Air Ambulance also attended. The service said: “On Sunday our critical care team was activated at 5.09pm to reports of a road traffic collision in Hartlepool.
“They arrived on scene at 5.21pm and worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to assess and treat a patient.
“The patient was taken to hospital by the NEAS road crew, accompanied by our team.”
Three men, aged 63, 32 and 30 have been arrested.
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage of the collision is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference SE24117990.