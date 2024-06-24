Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three men have been arrested after a female van passenger suffered serious injuries in a collision.

Police are appealing for dashcam footage following the collision involving a black Audi A4 and white Vauxhall Vivaro van on Masefield Road, Hartlepool, at 4.35pm on Sunday, June 23.

A 50-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Vivaro, suffered serious injuries and was taken to James Cook University Hospital.

The Great North Air Ambulance also attended. The service said: “On Sunday our critical care team was activated at 5.09pm to reports of a road traffic collision in Hartlepool.

“They arrived on scene at 5.21pm and worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to assess and treat a patient.

“The patient was taken to hospital by the NEAS road crew, accompanied by our team.”

Three men, aged 63, 32 and 30 have been arrested.