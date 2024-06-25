Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police investigating a serious collision which left a woman in hospital say they believe two young children were passengers in one of the vehicles.

Three men aged 63, 32 and 30 were arrested after the collision involving a black Audi A4 and white Vauxhall Vivaro van in Masefield Road, Hartlepool, at 4.35pm on Sunday, June 23.

A woman aged 50 who was a passenger in the Vivaro van suffered serious injuries and was taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital.

Cleveland Police say they now believe that two young children of nursery or primary school age were passengers in the Audi but were not present when they arrived.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on Masefield Road, Hartlepool.

Officers say they need to identify who they are and make sure they are safe and well.