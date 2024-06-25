50-year-old woman seriously injured in Hartlepool collision attended by Great North Air Ambulance
Three men aged 63, 32 and 30 were arrested after the collision involving a black Audi A4 and white Vauxhall Vivaro van in Masefield Road, Hartlepool, at 4.35pm on Sunday, June 23.
A woman aged 50 who was a passenger in the Vivaro van suffered serious injuries and was taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital.
Cleveland Police say they now believe that two young children of nursery or primary school age were passengers in the Audi but were not present when they arrived.
Officers say they need to identify who they are and make sure they are safe and well.
They stated: “We would therefore appeal for anyone who is aware of young children who appear to have recent unexplained injuries to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 117990.”