£58m plans to build 500 new homes in Hartlepool win approval and move onto next stage

Plans detailing a £58million development that will create 500 new homes have been passed by council bosses.

Hartlepool Borough Council granted outline planning permission for the 500 new homes at Upper Warren in 2015.

Building land at Upper Warren off Merlin Way. Picture by FRANK REID

Last year developers submitted a second planning application laying out details of the plans including appearances, landscaping, layout and scale, which have now been passed by the council planning committee.

The development, to the south of the A179, is said to represent an investment of around £58.8m and will support up to 180 construction jobs.

A total of 17 objections were submitted to the plans, however planning bosses said the majority of these dealt with issues which were already decided by the initial application for the site.

Councillors reached a majority decision to approve the next stage of the plans, subject to appropriate minor amendments being made to the landscaping plan for the site.

The development is being spearheaded by the Leebell Consortium comprising Persimmon Homes and Bellway Homes.

Planning agent Ben Stephenson, on behalf of applicant, said the homes will cater to a variety of needs in the area.

He said: “The proposal is a mix of two, three and four bedroom properties that will vary in size.

“These units will cover all sections of the market from first time buyers, to families, to retirees.

“This will therefore make a significant contribution to the borough’s housing needs.”

The development will feature 69 two bed homes, 257 three bed, 152 four bed and 22 five bed.

In total, 76 of the 500 homes will be affordable, with half made affordable rent and half discounted market sale.

The developer will also contribute money towards education, sporting provision and children’s play facilities in the area as part of the plans to mitigate the impact of the new homes

The plans will also include a toucan crossing on nearby Merlin Way close to Sainsbury’s after safety concerns from residents.

An objector also spoke at the committee meeting Mr Kendon to raise concerns over the development on behalf of the Bishop Cuthbert, Clavering and Hartfield’s Residents Association.

He said: “The entrance to the site is situated on what is already a busy section of the road.

“I hope both the developers take the opportunity to work closely with residents groups and residents on the estate.”

He also questioned what the developer contributions to sporting facilities and education provision would be spent on.

